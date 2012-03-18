By Kevin Yao
| BEIJING, March 18
BEIJING, March 18 China cannot delay reforms to
rebalance its economy and will set policies to achieve
relatively fast growth and stable prices that should help total
trade maintain double digit growth this year, Vice Premier Li
Keqiang said on Sunday.
Li, widely expected to succeed Wen Jiabao as Premier in a
leadership transition that begins later this year, said
policymakers would focus efforts on boosting domestic demand and
pursuing structural reforms that would make growth more stable
and balanced.
"We will make policies more targeted, flexible and
forward-looking to maintain relatively fast economic growth and
keep price levels basically stable," he said in a speech at an
economic policy conference.
He expected China's total trade to maintain double-digit
growth this year. The government has an official target of 10
percent growth in both imports and exports for 2012.
Exports are a key source of demand and jobs for China's vast
factory sector and have been a principal driver of wealth
creation for much of the last decade in the wake of the
country's accession to the World Trade Organisation.
China's trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red in
February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest deficit
in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to which
frail foreign demand drove the drop.
Import growth of 39.6 percent on the year in February was
the strongest in a year, well ahead of the 27 percent expected
and more than twice the rate of export growth of 18.4 percent
that was barely more than half the pace forecast -- albeit at a
six month high.
Li said that there were some encouraging signs emerging
about the pace of global economic recovery, and forecast that
China's total trade would top $10 trillion in the five years
2011-2015, but added that the outlook was not certain, with
efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis still evolving.
STRUCTURAL OBSTACLES
Li said that while the overall trend of China's economy was
stable with sound fundamentals, it faced structural obstacles
that must be overcome.
"China has reached a crucual period in changing its
economic model and cannot be delayed. Reforms have entered a
tough stage," Li said, echoing comments made by Wen last week.
Wen, speaking after the close of China's annual meeting of
parliament, said slower growth and bolder political reform must
be embraced to keep the economy from faltering and to spread
wealth more evenly, vowing to use his last year in power to
attack mounting discontent that he warned could end in chaos.
The 69-year old Wen pledged to make growth more resilient to
external pressures, deflate domestic property and inflation
risks and deal with 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) in debt
racked up by local governments, while also promoting political
change he said at the end of the National People's Congress
(NPC), over which he has presided for a decade.
Li said China would "deepen reforms on taxes, the financial
sector, prices, income distribution and seek breakthroughs in
key areas to let market forces play a bigger role in resource
allocation".
He added China would raise the weight of services sectors to
push forward structural reforms while encouraging technological
innovations to generate new sources of economic growth,
forecasting that research and development spending in China
would exceed 1 trillion yuan ($159 billion) this year.