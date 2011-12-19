BEIJING Dec 19 China should cut banks'
reserve requirements and corporate taxes while accelerating
economic reforms to help sustain economic growth, Qiu Xiaohua,
the country's former top statistician, said on Monday.
Qiu, in a rare public appearance after being sacked in 2006
for suspected involvement in a pension scandal, said the economy
faces no risk of a hard landing as the country's relentless
industrialisation and urbanisation continue to drive growth.
"The government should cut banks' reserve requirements and
taxes to help stabilise economic growth," Qiu, the former head
of the National Statistical of Bureau, told a forum in Beijing.
China's economic growth has slowed for three straight
quarters and many forecasts see it dipping in 2012 below 9
percent for the first time since 2001
Qiu, now a senior researcher with the China National
Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), also called for Chinese
leaders to improve "democracy" and social welfare to help
maintain social stability.
The government must "transform" itself to become more
service-oriented, alongside efforts to reform the country's
financial and tax systems, he said.
"China's economy is in a transition. It will be empty
talk if the government fails to transform itself," he said.
China cut banks' reserve requirements by 50 basis points in
November for the first time in three years to shore up economic
growth in the face of easing exports and industrial activity.
Analysts expect further reserve cuts in the coming months as
persistent capital outflows put strains on liquidity conditions
in the banking system.
At the same forum, former International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn said the global
monetary system isn't working properly and needs to be improved.
He said the IMF should consider adding more currencies to
the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, an accounting unit at
the IMF that is currently composed of the U.S. dollar, British
sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen.
The Chinese yuan must become a free float currency
before its inclusion in the SDR basket, he said.