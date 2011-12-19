BEIJING Dec 19 China should cut banks' reserve requirements and corporate taxes while accelerating economic reforms to help sustain economic growth, Qiu Xiaohua, the country's former top statistician, said on Monday.

Qiu, in a rare public appearance after being sacked in 2006 for suspected involvement in a pension scandal, said the economy faces no risk of a hard landing as the country's relentless industrialisation and urbanisation continue to drive growth.

"The government should cut banks' reserve requirements and taxes to help stabilise economic growth," Qiu, the former head of the National Statistical of Bureau, told a forum in Beijing.

China's economic growth has slowed for three straight quarters and many forecasts see it dipping in 2012 below 9 percent for the first time since 2001

Qiu, now a senior researcher with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), also called for Chinese leaders to improve "democracy" and social welfare to help maintain social stability.

The government must "transform" itself to become more service-oriented, alongside efforts to reform the country's financial and tax systems, he said.

"China's economy is in a transition. It will be empty talk if the government fails to transform itself," he said.

China cut banks' reserve requirements by 50 basis points in November for the first time in three years to shore up economic growth in the face of easing exports and industrial activity.

Analysts expect further reserve cuts in the coming months as persistent capital outflows put strains on liquidity conditions in the banking system.

At the same forum, former International Monetary Fund Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn said the global monetary system isn't working properly and needs to be improved.

He said the IMF should consider adding more currencies to the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, an accounting unit at the IMF that is currently composed of the U.S. dollar, British sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen.

The Chinese yuan must become a free float currency before its inclusion in the SDR basket, he said.