BEIJING May 17 Chinese President Xi Jinping has
taken charge of drawing up ambitious reform plans to revitalise
the economy, sources close to the government said, shunning
policy stimulus for fear it could worsen local government debt
and inflate property prices.
A consensus had been reached among top leaders that reforms
would be the only way to put the world's second-largest economy
on a more sustainable footing, said the sources, who are
familiar with the plans and Xi's involvement.
China's economic growth is at its weakest in 13 years,
although still the envy of any major economy.
Xi will present the reforms at a key meeting of the ruling
Communist Party later this year that will set the agenda for the
next decade, signalling his seriousness to see breakthroughs,
the sources told Reuters.
Some of the sources cautioned that the reforms could face
resistance from vested interests, especially state firms.
Broadly, the measures would liberalise interest rates and
overhaul the fiscal system for local governments to ensure they
had a steady stream of tax revenues rather than relying on
volatile land sales to raise funds.
The reforms would also free up China's rigid residence
registration, or hukou, system that precludes people from access
to basic welfare services outside their official residence area,
the sources said.
"A top-level team has been set up to draft reform plans for
the party meeting, with Xi taking personal charge," said a
senior economist at a top government think-tank in Beijing.
"Xi is keen to see some real changes," said the economist,
who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Big injections of policy stimulus appear to be off the table
after Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on
Wednesday there was limited room to use government spending to
boost the economy.
"China's economic model has reached a point where it must be
overhauled, although reforms are probably easier said than
done," said Shi Xiaomin, vice head of the China Society of
Economic Reform, a government think-tank in Beijing.
"The sense of crisis of Xi and Li is significantly higher
than their predecessors."
Xi and Li assumed their government posts in March during a
once-in-a-decade leadership transition.
Some critics said the previous administration of President
Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao had delayed economic reforms
and failed to deal with the fallout from China's 4 trillion yuan
($650 billion) stimulus package in 2008. The package insulated
China from the global financial crisis but left a mountain of
local government debt and record house prices.
Xi and Li, by contrast, have been leaning toward reforms
rather than short-term policy stimulus to bolster the economy.
"They are more eager to tackle long-term issues through
reform measures. China's economic slowdown is mainly caused by
structural factors," said Wang Jun, senior economist at the
China Centre for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a
well-connected government think-tank in Beijing.
FOCUS ON URBANISATION DRIVE
Such structural drags have become more obvious this year as
annual economic growth slowed to 7.7 percent in the first
quarter from 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Full-year GDP growth of 7.8 percent in 2012 was the slowest
since 1999. Weakness has persisted in April despite a credit
boom.
Freer interest rates would help curb China's sprawling
shadow banking sector - lending by businesses other than banks -
because state controlled bank deposit rates are fanning a boom
in risky alternative investments. At the same time, state firms
with preferential access to credit are profiting at the expense
of cash-starved private companies.
The most pressing reform is to overhaul the fiscal system
for local governments since Beijing is counting on a new
urbanisation programme to drive economic growth by unleashing
the spending power of rural workers.
China plans to spend 40 trillion yuan to bring 400 million
people into its cities over the next decade. But local
governments don't have steady tax revenues to back the issuance
of bonds that would finance spending on roads, apartments and
other infrastructure. The central bank has turned down the
option of using bank loans.
Under China's current tax structure that has been in place
since 1994, the central government gets the lion's share of
receipts while local governments do most of the spending,
forcing them to rely on land sales for survival.
Linked to the urbanisation drive is reforming the hukou
system, which economists say would turn millions of migrant
workers into consumers if they had access to welfare services
outside their home region.
Ratings agency Fitch has estimated local government debt was
12.85 trillion yuan at the end of 2012, or about 25 percent of
GDP. The latest official data put the figure at 10.7 trillion
yuan by the end of 2010.
NOT ALL SMOOTH SAILING
The reforms will be presented at the third plenum of the
18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, expected
in October.
Many economists see this as a critical period for China if
it wants to avoid the so-called middle income trap, where wealth
creation stagnates as market share is lost to lower-cost
competitors and the attainment of high-income country status
stays out of reach.
Third plenums have been the springboard for key changes in
China in the past. Former leader Deng Xiaoping launched
historic reforms at the third plenum of the 11th party committee
in 1978 to rescue the economy from the verge of collapse after
Mao Zedong's disastrous Cultural Revolution.
The third plenum of the 14th committee in 1993 endorsed the
"socialist" market economy, paving the way for sweeping reforms
spearheaded by former Premier Zhu Rongji.
China's new leaders have installed several Zhu lieutenants
in top government posts, including Vice Premier Ma Kai and
Finance Minister Lou Jiwei, while central bank governor Zhou
Xiaochuan was kept on after the leadership transition.
Still, pushing reforms looks harder than in the 1990s as the
economy has become more sophisticated and questions remain over
whether economic reforms could run into political roadblocks.
Xi recently launched a frugality campaign to target official
extravagance, but there has been little apparent progress to get
officials to publicly disclose their assets.
"It won't be smooth sailing," said Lian Ping, chief
economist at Bank of Communications, the country's fifth biggest
lender, in Shanghai.