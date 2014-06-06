(Adds details on judicial reform)
BEIJING, June 6 China's President Xi Jinping
said on Friday that fiscal reforms were pressing but careful
planning was needed, the official Xinhua news agency said, as
top leaders met to discuss detailed reform plans.
Fiscal reform is increasingly urgent as the leadership tries
to shore up budget management and let central government assume
more spending obligations, reducing the need for local
governments to borrow heavily or to sell land to raise revenues.
But reforms face opposition from vested interests,
especially as government revenues slow, critics say, and so far
have been incremental, focusing on cutting red tape, removing
barriers for private investors and liberalising markets.
Xi said fiscal reforms involved "difficult adjustments of
interests", but gave no details.
"We must fully understand the importance, urgency,
complexity, difficulty in deepening fiscal and tax system
reforms," Xinhua quoted Xi as telling a meeting of the central
leading group for deepening reforms.
"We should actively and steadily push forward the reforms,"
Xi said, noting that careful preparations and consensus-building
were vital for implementing detailed reform plans.
The group was set up this year to steer comprehensive
reforms to put the economy on a more sustainable footing,
following a major party meeting in November.
Xi said reforms that were "conducive for stabilising growth,
adjusting structures, preventing risks and improving people's
livelihood" should be implemented first.
He also pledged to speed up reform of the rigid residence
registration, or hukou, system, fully opening up cities for
outsiders, opening up medium-sized cities in an orderly fashion
but strictly controlling the size of the largest cities.
Beijing has pledged to gradually free up the hukou system to
allow millions of migrants to settle in cities and enjoy basic
welfare services there to help unleash their spending power.
Friday's meeting also approved a framework for pilot
programmes of judicial reform, a work programme on judicial
reform in Shanghai, and a plan to set up special courts on
intellectual property rights, Xinhua said, without giving
further details.
Xi's government has shown a willingness to reform China's
court system at a time of public discontent over miscarriages of
justice. But experts have said Beijing will ensure that these
moves do not threaten the Chinese Communist Party's overall
control.
In his first work report to parliament in March, China's top
judge, Zhou Qiang, said his courts must improve their ability to
exercise judicial power independently, admitting to miscarriages
of justice and abuse of power by some officers.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee;
Editing by Louise Ireland)