* China eyes govt bond futures, commodity options
* To launch cross-border ETF, expand QFII, RQFII quotas
(Adds quotes, background)
BEIJING May 16 China should quicken the pace of
launching new financial instruments and capital markets must to
be strengthened to improve their contribution to supporting
economic activity, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on
Wednesday.
"China needs to quicken the pace of liberalising financial
instruments such as government bond futures, commodities options
and interest rate swaps, to help companies in the real economy
improve their pricing and risk management," Zhou told an
audience of financial regulators and industry participants.
"China will launch cross-border exchange-traded fund (ETF)
at an appropriate time, and we will also gradually expand the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and RQFII
quotas, while supporting financial firms to actively explore
opportunities abroad," Zhou said.
Under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII), or RQFII scheme, designated foreign investors will be
allowed to buy mainland stocks and bonds with yuan they raised
offshore, potentially offering a new incentive for people to
hold and use yuan.
China launched silver futures trading last week to provide a
hedging tool for investors and is considering launching new
financial derivatives linked to the yuan's exchange rate,
foreign currencies, global bonds and Chinese interest rates.
China has kicked off simulated trading in government bond
futures, paving the way for the relaunch of the derivatives
product, which was halted in the mid-1990s.
Beijing took a milestone step in liberalising its currency
regime last month, doubling the daily onshore trading band for
the yuan to 1 percent. The move underlined its desire for
reforms designed to ease speculative pressures in the economy
and rebalance capital flows, while taking the country one step
closer to its goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015.
Sources in close, direct contact with the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC), say reforms are ready to be rushed out over the next 12
months to boost two-way capital flows, drive diversification of
business finance and accelerate corporate currency hedging.
(Reporting by Xize Kang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)