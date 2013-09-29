By Kevin Yao and Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, Sept 30 China's leaders will lay out
plans to transform the world's second-largest economy at a key
party meeting in November, leaving the question of how to do it
largely unanswered as much of the reform agenda is still a
matter of heated internal debate.
People familiar with the discussions say that out of a long
list of reforms that the Communist Party's 200-member Central
Committee is set to announce, only a mooted financial overhaul
has reached a point where there is a plan and a roadmap.
Fiscal, land and residency registration reform - all key
ingredients of China's declared goal of boosting its urban
population - are the major sticking points as politicians debate
how to implement the changes and as they also face resistance
from powerful interest groups, such as state-owned monopolies.
Still, the November meeting, the third plenary session of
the Communist Party's top body, is being billed as a watershed
for China's development, just like one in 1978 when Deng
Xiaoping unveiled his historic reforms to open China to the rest
of the world or in 1993 when the party endorsed a "socialist"
market economy.
"The meeting will deepen reforms in all fronts," said a
senior economist with a government think-tank in Beijing, which
has been involved in drafting the reform blueprint.
"The focus will be economic reforms - financial reform, tax
and fiscal reform, resource pricing reform, and there will be
reforms in related areas, such as social welfare and income
distribution," said the economist who declined to be identified
because discussions of reform plans remain confidential.
The changes will layout how China intends to overhaul the
economy to allow greater domestic consumption to drive growth,
shifting away from an exports- and investment-led model that
Beijing says has run its course after three decades of breakneck
expansion.
A major part of that is an urbanisation plan aimed at
drawing hundreds of millions of Chinese to live in towns and
cities. But to do that, China needs to overhaul land and
household registration policies that currently make many rural
Chinese reluctant to move.
Progress in working out those and other reform details will
serve investors and observers as clues on whether and how soon
China's promised Great Transition will become a reality.
GOVERNOR'S LOBBYING
Financial reform is further along because it is already a
work in progress. China has been gradually relaxing restrictions
on the currency and in July freed up bank lending rates.
Thanks to the efforts of China's veteran central bank
governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, there is broad support for reforms to
help correct economic distortions, such as over-investment at
the cost of household consumption, surging local government debt
and property bubbles.
"The direction on financial reforms is clear and a consensus
has been reached on how to push ahead," said Xu Hongcai, a
senior economist at the China Centre for International Economic
Exchanges (CCIEE), who is involved in the reform talks.
It is already clear that the next step will be creating a
deposit insurance scheme, possibly by the end of this year. That
will allow the central bank to free up deposit rates, which are
now subject to administrative caps. Beijing worries some smaller
lenders could go under as banks compete for deposits under a
more open regime, so wants insurance in place first.
Government economists say Premier Li Keqiang has thrown his
weight behind a free-trade zone in Shanghai, China's financial
centre, as a testing ground for opening up financial services to
foreign investors and lifting restrictions on the yuan.
There is less clarity about other parts of the reform
agenda, which has been in the works since early this year and
now is open to feedback from provincial leaders and selected
policy advisers.
For example, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei is resisting calls
from local governments to give provinces a greater share of
revenues, sources close to the ministry say. He is worried they
will use the money to fund grandiose schemes rather than much
needed public services.
Right now local governments get half of tax and other
revenues, but are responsible for more than 80 percent of public
spending. The mismatch, together with a relentless pursuit of
economic growth by local officials and Beijing's stimulus
launched in 2008, has driven many local governments to sell land
to developers, fuelling a property frenzy, and rack up over 10
trillion yuan ($1.75 trillion) in debt.
"It will be problematic if they (local governments) embark
on a construction spree. So, we need to be cautious," said Sun
Gang, a researcher with the Finance Ministry.
To ease the spending burden on local governments, Beijing is
willing to assume greater responsibility for spending on social
security, healthcare and education and take over expenses on
environmental protection and food safety, people familiar with
the discussions say.
Some provinces may be allowed to issue bonds to help cover
expenses linked to the urbanisation push but most indebted local
governments will be shut out of the debt market, they say.
To try to remove key obstacles to the urbanisation drive,
Beijing will loosen the grip on residence registration, or
hukou, which prevents migrant workers and their families from
getting access to education and social welfare outside of their
home village.
Beijing is also pushing land reforms that would allow
farmers to sell land when they leave villages. Currently, they
cannot sell their land freely and often get a fraction of the
market value as compensation from local governments. Many do not
leave their farms for fear of land grabs by local governments
for development.
Beijing wants to expand a property tax to help cool the
red-hot sector, is considering an inheritance tax to help reduce
the yawning rich-poor gap and an environmental tax to punish
polluters, government sources say.
Political reform and an overhaul of China's state-owned
enterprises will be low on the agenda, think-tank sources
familiar with the discussions say. Beijing sees reform of state
giants - a key pillar of national security and a major employer
- as less urgent, analysts say.
Under political reform, Beijing might propose some steps to
streamline government administration and crack down on official
corruption, the think-tank sources say.
When it comes to reforming China Inc, Beijing prefers an
incremental approach of opening up key sectors to private
competition. Economists say the approach is flawed though
because private firms lack the access to state banks that state
firms enjoy.
At the end of the day, government analysts expect Beijing to
move slowly and carefully, employing Deng Xiaoping's gradualist
formula: "cross the river by feeling the stone".
"The fear is that it could be chaotic if you push changes in
all fronts and you may fall off a cliff if you take too big a
stride," said Zhang Bin, an economist at the Chinese Academy of
Social Sciences (CASS), a government think-tank.