BEIJING Jan 29 China will replicate some
practices in Shanghai's free trade zone to other parts of the
country, the cabinet said, in its latest push to let markets
play a bigger role in the economy.
The expansion of practices include yuan, or renminbi,
settlements under the current account for individuals and more
freedom for foreign-funded firms to retain their foreign
exchange capital without converting into yuan.
Banks in Shanghai have been allowed to do cross-border
renminbi settlement under the current account and for direct
investment on the basis of "know your client", "know your
business" and "due diligence."
The cabinet also called for the opening of the services
sector based on Shanghai's experience, including allowing
financial leasing firms to expand businesses and establishing
firms to investigate foreign credit.
Other practices included streamlining approval for the
establishment of foreign advertising firms and reforms in
customs supervision and quarantine procedures, the cabinet said.
China has already announced that it will set up three new
free-trade zones in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin, modeled on
Shanghai's free trade zone.
China launched the Shanghai free trade zone in September
2013 and officials promised a far more open and streamlined
environment for foreign firms to do business there, along with
the relaxation of policies for a raft of service sectors.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)