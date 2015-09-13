* China aims for "decisive results" in state firm reform by
2020
* SOEs to adopt "mixed ownership" by attracting private
investment
* To allow more state firms to restructure and list shares
(Adds details)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Sept 13 China issued some details on
Sunday on plans to reform state-owned enterprises (SOEs),
including the introduction of "mixed ownership" by bringing in
private investment, and said it expected decisive results by
2020.
Reform of mammoth state-owned firms is one of China's most
pressing tasks as growth slows in the world's second-largest
economy.
The guidelines, jointly issued by the Communist Party's
Central Committee and the State Council, China's cabinet,
include plans to clean up and integrate some state firms, the
official Xinhua news agency said. But it did not give any
details of which firms will be merged.
The government will not use forceful means to push the
"mixed ownership", nor it will set a timetable, giving each firm
the go-ahead only when conditions are mature, it said.
State firms will be allowed to bring in "various investors"
to help diversify their share ownership, and more state firms
will be encouraged to restructure to pave the way for stock
listings, Xinhua said.
Private investors will be encouraged to buy stakes in state
firms, buy convertible bonds issued by state firms, or swap
shares with state firms, it said, adding that steps will be
taken to curb corruption during reforms.
Chinese private companies are seen as more efficient and
innovative than state-owned firms, which enjoy easier access to
government policy support, subsidies and bank loans.
The government aims to "cultivate a large number of
state-owned backbone enterprises with innovation capability and
international competitiveness," Xinhua said, indicating the
reforms will not amount to full-scale privatisation.
The step comes nearly two years after President Xi Jinping
called for market forces to play a decisive role in better
allocation of resources in the world's second-largest economy.
China will push firms to merge and sells shares as part of
the most far-reaching reforms of its sprawling and inefficient
state sector in two decades, according to documents seen by
Reuters last week.
China's state enterprises are dominated by 111 central
government-owned conglomerates, which account for about 60
percent of SOE revenue and are overseen by the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
Earlier this year, state media said the number of central
government conglomerates could be cut to 40 through mergers.
(Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan)