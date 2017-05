BEIJING Dec 9 China will not limit overseas remittances of foreign firms' "normal profits", the foreign exchange regulator said on its offical microblog on Friday.

China's foreign exchange reserves fell for a fifth straight month in November to the lowest since March 2011, amid worries authorities are tightening controls of capital flows as the yuan slides to more than 8-year lows versus the dollar.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)