BEIJING Aug 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, fell to $3.65 trillion at the end
of July from $3.69 trillion at the end of June, central bank
data showed on Friday.
The value of China's gold reserves inched down to $59.24
billion at the end of July from $62.4 billion at the end of
June, according to the data published on the bank's website.
China's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position
stood at $4.37 billion, down from $4.57 billion the previous
month. It held $10.5 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at
the end of last month, unchanged from the previous month.
The central bank in July shifted to reporting its foreign
exchange reserves on a monthly basis after adopting the IMF's
Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). The bank had
previously reported the data on a quarterly basis.
