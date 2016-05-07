Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
BEIJING May 7China's foreign exchange reserves rose in April to $3.22 trillion, central bank data showed on Saturday, marking a second monthly rise this year and suggesting the central bank is easing off its interventions as capital outflows ease.
Economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected foreign exchange reserves to fall to $3.2 trillion.
The central bank data comes after a surprise increase in March when foreign exchange reserves rose slightly to $3.21 trillion, the first monthly increase since November. (Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.