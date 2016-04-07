UPDATE 1-Shareholders take Akzo Nobel to court in effort to aid PPG takeover
* Court ruling expected within a week (Updates with colour from opening of court hearing)
BEIJING, April 7 China's gold reserves stood at 57.79 million fine troy ounces at the end of March, up from 57.5 million at the end of February, the central bank said on Thursday.
China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June 2015. Prior to that, the reserve figures were not updated regularly. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Court ruling expected within a week (Updates with colour from opening of court hearing)
TOKYO, May 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it would hold its product prices steady for a fourth month in June.