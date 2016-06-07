BEIJING, June 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves in May fell to $3.19 trillion, central bank data showed
on Tuesday, the lowest since December 2011, likely due to the
impact of a stronger dollar.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted foreign exchange
reserves would fall to $3.20 trillion from $3.22 trillion at the
end of April
China's reserves, the world's largest, fell by $27.9 billion
in May - the biggest monthly drop since February. The reserves
rose by $7.1 billion in April and $10.3 billion in March.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)