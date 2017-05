BEIJING Aug 7 China's foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.20 trillion in July, central bank data showed on Sunday, matching forecasts.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted reserves would fall to $3.20 trillion from $3.21 trillion at the end of June.

China's reserves, the largest in the world, fell by $4.10 billion in July. The reserves rose $13.4 billion in June, rebounding from a 5-year low in May. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Benjamin Lim; Editing by Sam Holmes)