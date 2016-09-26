BEIJING, Sept 26 A private equity fund worth 350
billion yuan ($52.5 billion) has been launched in China to help
with the restructuring of state firms, a newspaper run by Xinhua
news agency reported on Monday.
The China State-owned Enterprises Restructuring Fund will be
managed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), according to the Economic Information Daily.
The report said 10 state-owned enterprises have established
the fund to help with restructuring of state firms, including
M&A deals, as part of government efforts to advance supply side
reform.
The 10 firms have provided initial registered capital of 131
billion yuan, the newspaper said.
No detail was provided on the source of the rest of the
equity fund.
The 10 firms include China Mobile Ltd, China
Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp and China Chengtong Holding Group
Ltd., a restructuring platform supervised by SASAC that will
lead the fund.
China is embarking on a revamp of its massive but
debt-ridden state sector, which has struggled under a system
that requires firms to maximise economic gains while fulfilling
government policy objectives.
The government has vowed to create innovative and globally
competitive enterprises through mergers, asset swaps and
management reforms.
($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)