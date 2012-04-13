Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
BEIJING, April 13 China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for March 2012. (Percent change from a year earlier): Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 17.7 Grain & edible oils 17.9 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 24.0 26.6 27.9 Garments 19.4 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 21.9 24.1 24.6 Cosmetics 16.9 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 14.8 19.5 19.8 Jewellery 10.4 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 44.4 45.0 42.2 Personal care goods 15.7 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 26.9 22.5 26.3 Recreational goods 7.9 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 8.2 10.4 14.3 Home appliances 8.4 -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 14.8 18.9 22.9 Office supplies 21.9 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 26.2 27.1 25.9 Furniture 26.1 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 29.5 33.1 35.8 Telecoms equipment 44.1 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 27.8 33.6 36.0 Oil & oil products 23.7 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 38.4 40.6 39.5 Automobiles 8.1 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 12.4 11.9 16.9 Building materials 26.3 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 25.4 32.4 35.8 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.