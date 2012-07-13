UPDATE 1-Indonesian panel picks Wimboh Santoso to head financial regulator
JAKARTA, June 8 The Indonesian parliament's finance commission on Thursday voted for banker Wimboh Santoso to head the financial regulator.
BEIJING, July 13 China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for June on Friday: (Percent change from a year earlier) Jun May Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall 13.7 13.8 14.1 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 Grain & edible oils 16.8 18.1 18.5 17.9 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 Garments 20.2 19.0 19.5 19.4 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 Cosmetics 15.7 14.0 14.2 16.9 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 Jewellery 19.5 18.2 12.5 10.4 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 Personal care goods 18.5 15.8 16.0 15.7 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 Recreational goods 4.2 7.8 10.3 7.9 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 Home appliances 9.5 0.5 7.7 8.4 -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 Office supplies 25.0 22.3 24.0 21.9 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 Furniture 28.7 21.9 24.0 26.1 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 Telecoms equipment 30.4 26.0 37.6 44.1 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 Oil & oil products 12.2 14.9 15.9 23.7 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 Automobiles 6.2 8.0 8.2 8.1 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 Building materials 29.3 23.3 24.5 26.3 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 (Compiled by Aileen Wang)
JAKARTA, June 8 The Indonesian parliament's finance commission on Thursday voted for banker Wimboh Santoso to head the financial regulator.
Jun 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14PK0 HDFC 364D 9-Jun-17 99.9825 6.4000 1 240 99.9825