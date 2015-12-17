(Refiles to fix typo in reporter's byline)
* Retails sales seen +10.7 pct in 2015 vs +12 pct last yr
* Net exports likely to contribute 12.3 pct to increase in
GDP
* Firms said trade situation extremely difficult - ministry
BEIJING, Dec 17 China's retail sales, a key
gauge of domestic consumption in the world's second-biggest
economy, is likely to post slower growth this year compared with
2014, the commerce ministry said.
Retail sales may expand around 10.7 percent in 2015, Shen
Danyang, spokesman at the Ministry of Commerce, told a news
conference in Beijing on Thursday, without giving a reason.
Retail sales rose 12 percent last year.
In the first 11 months of 2015, retail sales grew 10.6
percent from a year earlier. In November, retail sales increased
by an annual 11.2 percent - the strongest monthly expansion this
year.
China's external outlook remains gloomy.
Chinese companies said global demand this year was worse
than that during 2008/09 financial crisis, according to a recent
survey by the commerce ministry of more than 6,000 firms in 70
key industries.
Subdued external demand, rising costs, slowing investment
growth and the yuan's appreciation have all weighed on China's
trade performance this year, Shen said.
"Feedback from firms showed foreign trade was extremely
difficult this year," he said.
China's net exports are likely to contribute around 12.3
percent to the increase in the country's GDP this year, he said,
citing data from a research unit under his ministry.
China's trade remained weak in November with exports falling
a worse-than-expected 6.8 percent from a year earlier and
imports tumbling 8.7 percent.
