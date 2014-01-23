BEIJING Jan 23 China's fiscal revenues rose an annual 10.1 percent in 2013 to 12.91 trillion yuan ($2.13 trillion) while fiscal expenditures rose 10.9 percent to 13.97 trillion yuan, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Of the total revenues, receipts from domestic value-added tax rose an annual 9 percent last year to 2.88 trillion yuan while domestic consumption tax receipts rose 4.5 percent to 823 billion yuan, the ministry said. (Reporting by China economics team)