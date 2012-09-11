BEIJING, Sept 11 China's fiscal spending rose 12 percent in August from a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday, pulling back from July's 37 percent surge but still led by strong growth in public housing investment.

Buoyant government spending is seen by analysts to be among key factors driving China from its worst economic slowdown in three years as growth in exports and factory output cool.

Just last week, Beijing approved over $150 billion worth of infrastructure projects to cushion the economy against stiff global headwinds, and analysts expect more may follow after data showed China's economy lost steam again in August.

The government spent 902 billion yuan ($142.3 billion) in August, of which the central government spent 158 billion yuan, the Ministry of Finance said on its website www.mof.gov.cn. Local governments spent the remaining 743.7 billion yuan.

Affordable housing investment rose 42 percent between January and August compared with the same period a year earlier, followed by spending in education which jumped 32 percent, the ministry said.

But in terms of absolute sizes of expenditure, social security and employment sucked in the most funds in the first eight months of this year at 843 billion yuan. Public housing investment stood at a more modest 159 billion yuan.

On the other hand, growth in fiscal revenue slowed as cooling economic growth, falling corporate earnings and tax cuts in certain sectors dented government earnings.

Fiscal revenue rose 4 percent in August from a year earlier to 786.3 billion yuan, the ministry said, moderating from in July's 8.2 percent rise and June's 9.8 gain.

Revenue from value-added tax dropped 9 percent in August from a year earlier, compared with a rise of 0.7 percent in July, as fizzling economic growth and falling factory-gate prices crimped corporate earnings.

Consumption tax receipts rose 11 percent from a year earlier, while those from business tax rose 15 percent. ($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)