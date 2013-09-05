(Adds quotes from cbank official, background)
BEIJING, Sept 5 Chinese regulators must
strengthen policy coordination to ward off potential financial
risks, some of which stem from overcapacity and debt problems in
some sectors, Hu Xiaolian, a vice central bank governor, said on
Thursday.
Hu's remarks followed the recent establishment of a new
supervisory mechanism under which the central bank plays a
leading role in coordinating policies and financial regulations.
"Overcapacity and excessively high debt levels in some
sectors will create hidden dangers for potential financial
risks," she told a financial forum in Beijing.
"We need to strengthen policy coordination, strengthen
systemic (risk) monitoring and macro-prudential regulatory
requirements, only in this way we can firmly safeguard the
bottom line in preventing systemic and regional financial
risks."
Concerted efforts are needed to rein in risks in China's
banking sector, including credit and money markets, as well as
capital and insurance markets, she added.
China's changed economic landscape - slower economic growth,
market-based reforms of interest rates and currency regimes, an
increased financial innovation - all reinforced the case for
joint supervision, she said.
The country's current main financial supervisors include the
PBOC, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), China Insurance
Regulatory Commission (CIRC) and the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
Hu conceded that the current system has some flaws, such as
overlapping regulations, or conflicting standards.
Last month, the cabinet approved the establishment of a
joint meeting mechanism, under which the central bank and other
regulators hold regular meetings on policies and regulations.
China's local government debt is among the biggest threats
to its economy as the credit mostly funded the building of
public infrastructure, which yield low financial returns. Poor
government disclosure on debt levels have further aggravated
concerns about the true size of China's bad debt risks.
Separately, Jiang Yang, a vice chairman of the CSRC,
pledged to speed up preparatory work for launching crude oil
futures.
Chinese banks have been allowed to experiment with credit
securitisation to help support the slowing economy.
(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)