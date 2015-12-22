BEIJING Dec 22 China's top economic planner approved 71.1 billion yuan ($10.98 billion) of road projects, according to a statement published on the National Development and Reform Commission website on Tuesday.

The projects are in provinces including northwestern Gansu, northern Hebei, eastern Shandong and Hainan, an island province on the southernmost point of China.

($1 = 6.4775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)