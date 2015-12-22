News Corp reports 4.6 pct rise in quarterly revenue
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.
BEIJING Dec 22 China's top economic planner approved 71.1 billion yuan ($10.98 billion) of road projects, according to a statement published on the National Development and Reform Commission website on Tuesday.
The projects are in provinces including northwestern Gansu, northern Hebei, eastern Shandong and Hainan, an island province on the southernmost point of China.
WASHINGTON, May 9 German automaker Daimler AG said on Tuesday it had dropped plans to seek U.S. approval to sell 2017 Mercedes-Benz U.S. diesel models, but had not decided whether to exit the American passenger diesel market.