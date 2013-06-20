BEIJING, June 20 China will allocate about 4.7
trillion yuan ($767 billion) for road projects between 2013 and
2030, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday, in the latest
step by policymakers to underpin growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
China plans to have about 400,000 kilometres of roads across
the country by 2030, compared to 173,000 kilometres by the end
of 2012, Dai Dongchang, an official from the Ministry told a
news conference.
Ordinary road building and renovation will get 2.2 trillion
yuan while the remaining 2.5 trillion yuan will be spent on
highway construction, Dai said, quoting a national plan for a
road network.
"The funds used for ordinary road projects will mainly come
from government fiscal spending while we will continue to
enforce diversified investment and financing policies for
highway building, including encouraging private investors," Dai
said.
China said in September 2012 it had given the green light to
60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion as part
of a slew of pro-growth policy initiatives.
China's economic growth slowed to 7.7 percent in the first
quarter this year from a year ago, down from a rate of 7.9
percent in the previous three-month period, and weak activity
this year has raised the possibility of a further slowdown.
($1 = 6.1269 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)