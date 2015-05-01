BEIJING May 1 The remote poverty-stricken
northwestern Chinese region of Ningxia plans to spend 115
billion yuan ($19 billion) over the next 17 years on new and
upgraded roads, state media said on Friday, the latest effort to
boost investment and support a slowing economy.
Ningxia, home to a large Muslim minority and mostly made up
of desert and mountains, will build 1,200 km of new roads and
2,730 km of upgraded roads, the official Xinhua news agency
said, citing the regional government.
The roads will help improve connectivity to major Chinese
cities, including to the capital Beijing, and link almost all of
Ningxia's towns, villages, industrial and tourist sites, the
report said.
Last month, state media reported that Ningxia's neighbouring
province of Gansu said it would spent more than 1 trillion yuan
on 160 large-scale projects such as airports and railways,
though provided no time frame.
Investment is a crucial driver of the world's second-largest
economy, though it had slowed as authorities tried to
re-engineer the growth model by reducing inefficient state
spending and encouraging domestic consumption.
The government has pumped billions into its less developed
inland western regions over the past several years to improve
connections with the rest of the country and try and boost
economies which had been left behind by the booming coastal
provinces.
($1=6.2018 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Fang Yan; Editing by SImon
Cameron-Moore)