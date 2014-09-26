(Recasts with milestone, adds new quota to Hong Kong Monetary
)
BEIJING, Sept 26 China boosted the quotas it
gives foreign institutions to invest in domestic securities by
the largest amount in the third quarter since the final quarter
of 2012 and regulators may also raise the limit on a parallel
yuan-denominated programme.
China accelerated quotas awarded under the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) programme as the quarter
progressed, adding $2.5 billion in September, according to State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) data released on
Friday. The total outstanding quota is now $62.2 billion.
Regulators gave the largest award of the month to the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority, adding $1 billion to take its quota to
$2.5 billion.
China is also considering raising quotas for foreign
investors under the separate Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme as Hong Kong-based
investors have almost exhausted their allocations, Guo Song, the
head of SAFE's capital account department, said on Thursday.
Launched in 2011, the RQFII scheme allows financial
institutions to use offshore yuan to invest in the mainland's
securities markets, including stocks, bonds and money market
instruments.
Under the scheme, Beijing has granted a quota of 270 billion
yuan ($44 billion) to Hong Kong, 50 billion yuan to Singapore,
80 billion to London and 80 billion to Paris.
Data for September released by SAFE on Friday showed that
while investors in Hong Kong had exhausted their quota,
investors in Singapore and London had plenty left. It did not
provide estimates for Paris.
"The outstanding quota (granted to Hong Kong) is limited
indeed. We are working with other departments to study related
issues," Guo said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1326 Chinese yuan)
