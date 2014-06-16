BEIJING, June 16 A 50-basis-point reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) that banks must hold, a move that authorities announced on May 30, can apply to big state-owned banks that fulfill the stipulated criteria, the central bank said on Monday.

On its Weibo account, China's version of Twitter, the central bank said it has not expanded the scope of the reduction in the reserve requirement ratio.

Instead, banks that meet an earlier stated criteria that shows substantial lending to small firms and the farming sector will be eligible for less stringent requirements, the central bank said.

These banks include big state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, city commercial banks and rural commercial banks, the central bank said. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)