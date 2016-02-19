BEIJING Feb 19 China's central bank said on
Friday that it will abolish preferential reserve requirement
ratios (RRR) for some banks after they failured to meet official
requirements.
The People's Bank of China has examined banks'
implementations of targeted RRR cuts announced last year and
found a small number of lenders had failed to meet the standards
attached to such cuts, it said in a statement on its website.
The standards were related to the banks' support for the
farm sector, the central bank said.
Some banks will enjoy preferential RRR cuts after meeting
the official standards, the central bank said.
The latest changes to the RRR will take effect on Feb. 25,
it said.
