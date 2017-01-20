(Refiles to remove extra word in first paragraph)
SHANGHAI Jan 20 China has allowed its five
biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of cash that they
must hold as reserves, to ease seasonal liquidity tightness amid
huge cash demand heading into the long Lunar New Year holiday,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut the reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) for the banks by one percentage point,
taking the ratio down to 16 percent.
It will restore their RRR to the normal level at an
appropriate time after the holiday, according to sources.
"This is a temporary adjustment, and is mainly in response
to the cash withdrawal, tax payment and reserve payment. (The
RRR) will go back to the normal rate after the Lunar New Year
holiday," one source said.
Liquidity always tightens in China ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday, which starts on Jan.27 and ends on Feb.2 this
year, as households and companies usually withdraw huge amounts
of cash from banks, forcing the central bank to repeatedly
inject funds to support the market.
The five biggest lenders are Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd (ICBC), China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB), Bank of China, Bank of
Communications Co (BoCom) and Agricultural Bank of
China.
The give banks did not immediately comment on the matter,
and the central bank has yet to respond to a request for
comments.
The last time the central bank cut the RRR was Feb. 29,
2016, lowering the ratio to 17 percent for all banks.
(Reporting by Reuters China newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)