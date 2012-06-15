BEIJING, June 15 China could reduce banks'
reserve requirement ratio further to help the country's medium
and small firms cope with a credit squeeze, the Chinese Academy
of Social Science said in an article published in the official
People's Daily on Friday.
The country's top think tank said the world's second-largest
economy could increase imports and yuan flexibility, and offset
the need to maintain high bank reserves to counteract pressure
from vast foreign reserves.
Its recommendation was in line with calls by retired
officials and advisors for more RRR and interest rate cuts,
rather than releasing a large stimulus package, at a Thursday
forum in Beijing.
"Since the broad money supply has increased at a slow speed
this year, we could continue to cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves," the think tank said in an article
written for the paper.
"We could tolerate the short-term trade deficit while
pursuing long term trade balance to avoid the risk of U.S.
dollar depreciation."
Cutting RRR would support the development of medium and
small firms, which were vital for generating economic growth and
jobs, the article said.
It is unclear if article reflects official policy, but its
appearance in the People's Daily, a mouthpiece for the ruling
Communist Party, means the recommendations are at least under
consideration.
China's central bank last week cut interest rates for the
first time since the depths of the 2008/09 global financial
crisis, while giving banks more freedom to set lending and
deposit rates in a step toward liberalisation.
It has reduced banks' reserve requirement ratio three times
since November to pump out additional funds that can be used to
boost lending.
CASS suggested that China could increase imports of
high-tech equipment and important materials to put foreign
reserves to use in supporting economic growth.
It also mentioned that China needs to step up the reform of
the renminbi exchange rate regime, to relieve appreciation
pressure stemming from the vast foreign reserves.
China has the world's largest stockpile of foreign exchange
reserves of $3.3 trillion. Beijing has been seeking ways to
preserve value and improve returns - a daunting task as global
markets reel under the European debt crisis.
