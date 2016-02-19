(Adds details)
BEIJING Feb 19 China's central bank has
reversed preferential reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts for
banks that had failed to support certain sectors of the economy
as a condition of the more accommodative monetary policy.
The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its
website it had examined banks' implementations of targeted RRR
cuts announced last year and found a small number of lenders had
failed to meet the standards attached to such cuts.
Most banks will continue to enjoy preferential RRR cuts and
some banks will get such treatment after meeting the official
standards, the central bank said without elaborating.
The standards related to the banks' support for the farm
sector and small firms, the central bank said. The abolition of
prefential RRR for some banks and inclusion of some banks for
such treatment will take effect on Feb. 25.
"The examination results will help establish a positive
incentive mechanism...which has nothing to do with rises in new
loans and the macro-prudential assessment," the central bank
said.
China's banks doled out a record 2.51 trillion yuan of new
loans in January, far more than markets had expected and
suggesting Beijing is keeping monetary policy loose.
The central bank also said it will conduct its
macro-prudential assessment (MPA) on banks each quarter, which
would cover lending, capital, leverage, liquidity, asset quality
as well as cross-border financing risks.
The PBOC introduced the MPA system in December to assess
risks in the financial system in 2016 as the country's banking
assets became more diversified.
The RRR is the the amount of cash as a percentage of
deposits that banks must park at the central bank as reserves
and is used as a monetary policy lever by the PBOC.
The central bank delivered four system-wide cuts in reserve
ratios, bringing down the level for major banks to 17.5 percent
as part of policy steps to support the slowing economy.
On top of that, it has cut reserve ratios for some banks to
encourage their lending to the farm sector and small businesses.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)