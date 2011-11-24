(Fixes typo in second paragraph)
* Companies may still face tight liquidity in H1 2012 -
banker
* Local government debt not a serious issue - banker
* Major home price declines to bring broader problems -
banker
By Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Nov 24 China could cut reserve
requirements for all banks in the first three months of 2012, a
senior Chinese banker said, adding to talk that a fast-cooling
world economy may lead Beijing to relax monetary policy.
The People's Bank of China has not taken any substantive
monetary tightening measures since mid-July for fear of crimping
economic growth at a time when Europe's debt crisis is hurting
exports.
"There is the possibility of a cut in the reserve
requirement ratio in the first quarter, and the tone of macro
policy will change during the central economic work conference,"
said Huang Jifa, deputy head of investment banking at Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) .
ICBC is the world's biggest bank by market value.
The central economic work conference is an annual year-end
meeting of top Chinese policymakers at which the following
year's economic policy plans and targets are decided. It is
expected to be held in coming weeks.
"If policy remains as tight as before, some problems will
emerge, including in the property sector," Huang told reporters
on the sidelines of a debt conference in Beijing on Thursday.
The reserve requirement ratio for the country's biggest
banks is at a record high of 21.5 percent. Banks have said the
unduly steep ratio hurts profits by restraining their ability to
lend.
Some investors had speculated that a recent downward
revision in reserve requirements for several rural banks was
part of China's broad campaign to relax monetary policy in some
quarters of the economy. The central bank denied
this.
TIGHT LIQUIDITY, PROPERTY RISKS
Huang, previously in charge of ICBC's lending to
small and medium-sized companies in the eastern province of
Zhejiang, said companies may still face credit tightness next
year even if Beijing relaxed policy.
He said only 15-20 percent of small companies could borrow
from banks and their financing woes could not be easily
addressed.
Liang Hong, treasury head at mid-sized lender Industrial
Bank Co Ltd, agreed.
"Will we face the kind of liquidity crunch next year as seen
in the second and third quarters of this year? That possibility
cannot be excluded," he said, adding that more small companies
and local governments may issue debt next year.
China has allowed a handful of provinces to sell debt on
their own to work through a pile of outstanding debt at local
governments -- totalling 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.68 trillion) at
the end of 2010 -- that some fear could endanger the banking
sector.
Huang dismissed concerns about Beijing's fiscal health,
saying the government owned many large and profitable state
companies, and that revenue collected was rising by about a
third per year.
But he was less sanguine on the slowing property market,
where prices fell for the first time this year in October.
"If China's property prices drop by 30-40 percent, it will
bring even more serious problems than excessive home price
rises," Huang said, adding that steep price falls would erode
government land reserves and weigh on the broader economy.
($1 = 6.3590 yuan)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)