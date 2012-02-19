* China cuts required reserve ratio of banks by 50 basis
points
* First cut in 2012, move had long been expected, more seen
through 2012
* Domestic stock investment confidence set to receive a
boost
* Central bank seen continuing cautiously on easing
By Jason Subler and Kevin Yao
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 19 China's central
bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves on
Saturday, boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400
billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion) in a bid to crank up credit
creation as the world's second-biggest economy faces a fifth
successive quarter of slowing growth.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is on the course of gentle
policy easing to cushion the world's fastest-growing major
economy against stiff global headwinds as Europe's debt crisis
grinds on, although it has been treading warily.
The cut, announced late evening, is set to boost the
confidence of domestic stock investors, who have been eagerly
awaiting clear signs of an easing of monetary policy.
"It's a very positive move for the stock market, and it will
create a bullish stock market," Li Daxiao, the research head of
Shenzhen-based Yingda Securities, said in an online note.
The PBOC cut big banks' reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) by 50 basis points to 20.5 percent, effective from next
Friday, after repeatedly defying market expectations for such a
move after it first cut the ratio last November.
Jin Qi, an assistant governor with PBOC, said in comments
published on Sunday that China would continue to stick to a
prudent monetary policy.
"Economic downward pressures coexist with price rise
pressures," she said.
But if bank lending stays weak and capital inflows remain
volatile, the central bank would have no choice but to cut RRR
further, analysts said .
"It's not a big surprise. Although they (Chinese
leaders) stress policy stability, an RRR cut is necessary. Trade
and monetary data in January pointed to some downward pressure
on the economy," said Hua Zhongwei, an economist at Huachuang
Securities in Beijing.
"But policy easing will be gradual given the central bank
sounded cautious about inflation in its fourth-quarter monetary
policy report."
China's economy is likely to slow to an annual growth rate
of 8.2 percent in the first quarter from 8.9 percent in the
previous quarter, according to the latest Reuters poll.
Data for January came in below market expectations, with
exports contracting 0.5 percent from a year earlier and money
supply growth falling to 12.4 percent from the previous month's
13.6 percent, which analysts said argued for more easing.
"The growth implications of the below-normal lending in
January are dire, should that lending pace be continued," said
Paul Markowski, President of New York-based MES Advisers, a
long-time investment adviser to China's monetary authorities,
who calculates lending was on a 7.9 percent growth path.
"The implication of that is sub-7 percent GDP growth for the
year -- a real recession," he said.
RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE WORLD
Economists broadly believe China's economy needs to grow at
around 8 percent a year to absorb the annual influx of new
entrants to the workforce and rural migrants leaving the land to
find jobs in the country's vast factory sector.
Slower growth also has ramifications for the world economy
-- already hampered by decaying demand from debt-ridden Europe
and still under-spending U.S. consumers -- given that China now
adds more each year to net global growth than any other nation.
China's leader-in-waiting, Xi Jinpeng, assured an audience
of business executives in Los Angeles on Friday that China's
growth would not falter it would continue to rebalance its
economy to import more from other countries.
"There will be no so-called hard landing," said Xi, who is
almost sure to succeed Hu Jintao as Chinese president in just
over a year, on the final day of his tour of the United States.
The central bank announced its first cut in RRR in three
years on Nov. 30, 2011, taking the rate down by 50 bps.
Investors had expected another RRR cut ahead of the Chinese
Lunar New Year in late January, but they were wrong-footed as
the central bank opted for open market operations to provide
short-term cash for banks.
A Reuters poll conducted in January showed economists
expected the central bank to cut the reserve ratio by a total of
200 bps over the course of 2012 to 19 percent.
Few analysts believe the central bank will cut interest
rates outright this year, with annual inflation staying
stubbornly higher than the one-year deposit rate of 3.5 percent.
With annual consumer inflation having ticked back up to 4.5
percent in January from 4.1 percent in December, after averaging
more than 5 percent through 2011 versus the government's 4
percent target, the PBOC is expected to remain cautious about
aggressive monetary easing in the near term.
"We still see four more RRR cuts in the remainder of the
year," said Shen Lan, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in
Shanghai. "The central bank may still stress policy stability.
The next cut should be in Q2."
CONTINUING CAUTION
The PBOC revealed in its fourth-quarter monetary policy
report that it had cut parameters of the dynamic differentiated
RRR for selected banks late last year and early 2012 and said it
will "make the full use" of the policy tool this year.
In addition, the PBOC has conducted a series of reverse
repos to inject cash into the banking system.
The government is reluctant to give the green light to
another bout of big bank lending given that it is still dealing
with the after effects of the lending boom ordered as part of a
4 trillion yuan ($635 billion)stimulus package at the height of
the 2008/09 global financial crisis.
Policymakers are determined to avoid another speculative
bubble, such as the one in real estate that they have struggled
for two years to adequately cool, gaining real traction only in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
Average home prices fell by 0.2 percent in January from
December, the fourth straight month of falls, according to a
Reuters weighted average index based on official data released
on Saturday.
Rather than take big steps to loosen monetary conditions,
the PBOC has gradually relaxed some controls on credit at
smaller regional institutions in recent months to support the
slowing economy.
That has dovetailed with the central bank's tweaking
policies meant to contain property speculation, by ordering
banks to support first-time home buyers, as home prices have
continued to fall.
Key to when the PBOC next cuts the RRR will be what happens
with inflation.
"It's hard to predict the exact timing of a cut, but policy
loosening will continue as inflation eases," said Wang Hu, an
economist at Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.