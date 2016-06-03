(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING, June 3 China's central bank issued
rules on Friday on calculating banks' reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) to make the regime more flexible for banks to better
manage liquidity.
Calculating bank's reserve requirement ratios will be based
on the arithmetic average of their daily outstanding deposits,
according to the rules published on the central bank's website.
Currently, calculating RRR is based on each bank'
outstanding deposits at the date of assessment, the central bank
said.
The revision will help "further improve the assessment of
deposit reserve requirement, increase the flexibility of
liquidity management of financial institutions and smooth
currency market volatility", the central bank said.
The rules will take effect from July 15.
In September, the central bank revised reserve requirement
rules to allow banks to report a daily RRR that is up to 100
basis points below the required level as long as their daily
average does not fall under the rate set by the central
bank.
Calculating reserve requirements of overseas banks that have
deposited their yuan funds in domestic banks will be based on
the average of their daily outstanding deposits of the previous
quarter, according to the rules.
China's central bank has started implementing a reserve
requirement ratio on Chinese banks operating offshore with yuan
deposits, in a bid to stem speculation in the yuan and manage
money flowing in and out of the country.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)