BEIJING May 1 China's rural residents,
generally looked down upon and discriminated against in the
country's thriving cities, should get a fairer deal so they can
share in the fruits of the booming economy, media on Friday
cited President Xi Jinping as saying.
China aims for 60 percent of the population of almost 1.4
billion to be living in cities by 2020, turning millions of
rural dwellers into consumers who could be a driving force for
the world's second-largest economy.
Chinese leaders have pledged to loosen their grip on
residence registration, or hukou, to try to remove obstacles to
the urbanisation drive. Such registrations prevent migrant
workers and their families from getting access to education and
social welfare outside their home villages.
Speaking at a meeting of the Politburo, one of the Communist
Party's elite ruling bodies, Xi said hukou reform should be
speeded up and people given equal employment rights so they can
live in equality in urban areas, including setting up
businesses.
"We must ... give new impetus to rural development, and
allow the vast majority of farmers to participate as equals in
the process of reform and development so they too can enjoy its
fruits," state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.
"(We must) protect the legal rights of farmers and guarantee
equal employment rights with urban workers."
Rural services also needed to be improved to look after
children left behind in villages, women and the elderly, Xi
added.
China could not achieve its aim of becoming a middle-income
country if rural areas were ignored, he said.
Agriculture needed to be modernised too to guarantee food
security, Xi said.
The Cabinet said last year it would ensure "orderly"
migration of some 100 million rural workers into cities by 2020,
supported by expanded social welfare and job opportunities, as
part of plans to push its urbanisation programme.
The government is struggling to balance goals such as
encouraging the migration of millions of former farmers into
cities, while avoiding the slums and unemployment problems that
have occurred in other countries experiencing similar migration.
