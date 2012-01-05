BEIJING Jan 5 China's services sector
entered a seventh straight year of expansion in December, a
survey of purchasing managers showed on Thursday, but the
world's second-biggest economy saw overall levels of activity
mired at three-month lows.
The HSBC China services purchasing managers index (PMI)
stood at 52.5 in December, unchanged from November, signalling a
steady if sluggish expansion in the sector that is increasingly
a barometer for domestic economic conditions.
"Unmoved on November's three-month low, the service sector
PMI pointed to subdued growth momentum," Qu Hongbin, chief
economist for China and co-head of Asian economic research at
HSBC said in a statement accompanying the index.
That said, it was the 74th straight month that the index had
read above 50 -- the level that demarcates expansion from
contraction. The index has been above 50 every month since the
survey started in November 2005.
The steady state of the HSBC index, compiled by UK-based
data provider Markit, will reinforce the views of some investors
that China's economic slowdown will be modest and short-lived.
A solid rebound in the official services PMI earlier this
week followed on from a gentle bounce in
manufacturing activity in both official and private sector
surveys.
The index at 52.5 remains above Q1 2011 levels when Chinese
monetary tightening was in full swing, dampening both domestic
inflation and economic activity.
Sub-indexes of prices charged and outstanding business edged
below 50, although both gave readings consistent with the
history of the survey -- respondents appear to have an
entrenched view that they have limited pricing power and
insufficient work outstanding.
Business expectations fell to the lowest in the services
PMI's history -- though that sub-index remains far and away the
most robust element of the overall survey -- and were a clear
signal to HSBC of the need for policy action to support economic
growth in the months ahead.
"More headwinds are down the road due to the still weak
manufacturing sector, slower jobs growth, the ongoing property
correction and cooling external demand. All these factors call
for more aggressive easing measures," Qu said.