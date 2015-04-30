BEIJING, April 30 China's trade deficit in
services widened to $41.2 billion in the first three months of
the year, as Chinese tourists spent more abroad compared with
foreigners visiting the mainland.
The trade deficit in services was led by a $40.6 billion gap
in spending between Chinese and foreign tourists, according to
data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, China's
currency regulator.
The country had posted a $29.4 billion deficit in services
in the first two months of this year.
Beijing has promised to further open up China's services
sector, which is dominated by Chinese companies, to foreign
investment but the process has been gradual.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)