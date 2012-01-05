* Sector enters 7th straight year of expansion
* Still, PMI shows sector expanding at sluggish pace
* Business expectations weakest in series history
* Underscores need for policy action to support growth-HSBC
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Jan 5 China's services sector
entered a seventh straight year of expansion in December, a
survey of purchasing managers showed on Thursday, but a slowdown
in the world's second-biggest economy saw overall levels of
activity mired at three-month lows.
The HSBC China services purchasing managers index (PMI)
stood at 52.5 in December, unchanged from November, signalling a
steady if sluggish expansion in the sector that is increasingly
a barometer for domestic economic conditions.
"Unmoved on November's three-month low, the service sector
PMI pointed to subdued growth momentum," Qu Hongbin, chief
economist for China and co-head of Asian economic research at
HSBC said in a statement accompanying the index.
That said it was the 74th straight month that the index had
read above 50 -- the level that demarcates expansion from
contraction -- and a level it has been above every month since
the survey started in November 2005.
The steady state of the HSBC index, compiled by UK-based
data provider Markit, will reinforce the views of some investors
that China's economic slowdown will be modest and short-lived.
A solid rebound in the official services PMI earlier this
week followed on from a gentle bounce in manufacturing activity
in both official and private sector surveys.
But the sensitivity of investors to any uptick in headline
economic news is arguably a function of how skewed their
portfolios are towards anticipating further deterioration.
"The market is very vulnerable right now to good news,"
Michael Kurtz, chief Asia equity strategist at Nomura, said.
Kurtz says an anticipated softening of economic data has
left regional hedge fund managers with extended short positions
and mutual fund managers underweight growth-sensitive stocks and
overweight cash, raising the risk of a squeeze higher for
equities if data comes in any better than downbeat expectations.
"We think the markets have already priced in a lot of soft
growth in the first half'" Kurtz said. "There is a risk of a
perfect storm for upside surprises."
UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK
The global economic outlook may be dark -- courtesy of
Europe's festering debt crisis and still anaemic consumption in
the United States -- but conditions are arguably better than
those in late 2008 when global financial markets were in chaos
and the HSBC Service PMI sank into the low 50s.
The latest index reading of 52.5 is above levels in the
first quarter of 2011 when Chinese monetary tightening was in
full swing, dampening both domestic inflation and economic
activity.
Sub-indexes of prices charged and outstanding business edged
below 50, although both gave readings consistent with the
history of the survey -- respondents appear to have an
entrenched view that they have limited pricing power and
insufficient work outstanding.
Business expectations fell to the lowest in the services
PMI's history -- though that sub-index remains far and away the
most robust element of the overall survey -- and were a clear
signal to HSBC of the need for policy action to support economic
growth in the months ahead.
"More headwinds are down the road due to the still weak
manufacturing sector, slower jobs growth, the ongoing property
correction and cooling external demand. All these factors call
for more aggressive easing measures," Qu said.
Investor expectations are building that China is poised to
announce a further easing of monetary conditions after a 50
basis point cut in late November to the ratio of cash banks are
required to keep as reserves.
That reduction, from a record high of 21.5 percent, is
estimated to have injected about 350 billion yuan ($56 billion)
of credit into the economy.
Analysts expect fourth-quarter growth data from China to
show a further slowdown in the rate of economic expansion, with
many forecasting annual growth to have fallen below 9 percent in
the last three months of the year.