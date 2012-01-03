BEIJING, Jan 3 The official Purchasing
Managers Index for non-manufacturing sectors rebounded strongly
to 56.0 from 49.7 in November, the China Federation of Logistics
and Purchasing (CFLP) said on Tuesday.
Coupled with a slight expansion of PMI in the vast
manufacturing sector in December, the index showed that the
slowdown in the world's No.2 economy may be modest, even though
pro-growth policies were still expected.
"China's services sector has returned to an expansion mode,"
said CFLP Vice-President Cai Jin in a statement.
He noted that the retail sector was particularly strong in
December because of the new year holiday.
The sub-index of new orders rose to 50.5 in December from
47.2 in the previous month.
The services PMI index is intended to provide a snapshot of
conditions in the services sector, which accounts for less than
45 percent of China's economy, much less than in developed
countries.
CFLP non-manufacturing PMI index:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
56.0 49.7 57.7 59.3 57.6 59.6 57.0 61.9 62.5 60.2
---------------------------------------------------------------
