* Slowdown spreading to services sector
* Slowest growth since August 2011
* Employment falls for first time since Jan 2009
BEIJING, May 6 Growth in China's services sector
slowed sharply in April to its lowest point since August 2011, a
private sector survey showed on Monday - fresh evidence of
rising risks to a revival in the world's No.2 economy.
The HSBC services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to
51.1 in April from 54.3 in March, with new order expansion the
slowest in 20 months and staffing levels in the service sector
decreasing for the first time since January 2009.
Two separate PMIs last week had already shown that China's
manufacturing sector growth slowed, With the
weakness spreading to services, which make up almost half of
gross domestic product, the risk to the recovery may be
increasing.
"The weak HSBC service PMI figure provides further evidence
of a slowdown not only in the factory sector but also in the
service sector," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at
Nomura Securities in Hong Kong.
"This confirms our worries about insufficient growth
momentum in the economy, which we expect to slow to 7.5 percent
in the second quarter."
The HSBC services PMI follows a similar survey by China's
National Bureau of Statistics, which found non-manufacturing
activity eased to 54.5 from 55.6. The official
PMI is more weighted towards large state-owned firms.
Readings above 50 indicate activity in the sector is
growing, while those below 50 indicate it is contracting.
The HSBC survey showed that the sub-index measuring new
business orders dropped sharply to a 20-month low of 51.5 in
April, with only 15 percent of survey respondents reporting an
increased volume of new orders that month, HSBC said.
"This started to bite employment growth. All these are
likely to add some risk to China's growth in 2Q, as there's
still a bumpy road towards sustaining growth recovery," said
HSBC's China chief economist Qu Hongbin.
The employment sub-index decreased to 49.6 in April, the
first net reduction in staff numbers since January 2009,
although HSBC said job losses were marginal, partially caused by
firms down-sizing and employee resignations.
Employment is a decisive factor shaping government thinking
because it is crucial for social stability. The services sector
accounted for 46 percent of China's gross domestic product in
2012, as big as the country's better-known manufacturing
industry.
China's economic growth unexpectedly stumbled in the first
quarter, slipping to 7.7 percent versus 7.9 percent in the
previous three month period, as factory output and investment
slowed.
The government has set a 2013 growth target of 7.5 percent,
a level Beijing deems sufficient for job creation while
providing some room to reform to the economy.
Any more weak data could spark a policy response.
"The risk of slower growth is rising, the Chinese government
will probably take actions after April data come out," said
Jianguang Shen, chief China economist of Mizuho Securities Asia
in Hong Kong.
"I see an increasing possibility for China to cut interest
rates, but not likely any time in the near future, as housing
inflation is a constraint."
However a Reuters poll last month found that China's central
bank is expected to keep the benchmark one-year bank lending
rate at 6 percent and the one-year bank deposit rate at 3
percent through 2013, as well as holding banks' reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) steady.
