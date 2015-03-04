(Adds economist's reaction, likely policy actions)
BEIJING, March 4 Activity in China's services
sector grew modestly in February as new orders rose at their
quickest pace in three months, a private survey showed just a
few days after the central bank cut interest rates to stimulate
the world's second-largest economy.
The HSBC/Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI)
picked up to 52.0 last month from January's 51.8 and remained
above the 50-point level that separates contraction from growth
in activity on a monthly basis.
A sub-index for new orders rose to 52.2 in February from
51.2 in January and the sub-index measuring new business also
rose.
"The solid rise in new orders suggests that activity growth
may pick up in the months ahead, as firms continued to add to
their payroll numbers amid a positive business outlook," said
Annabel Fiddes, Economist at Markit.
Official surveys showed on Sunday that growth in the
services sector picked up to 53.9 last month from January's
53.7, which the National Bureau of Statistics attributed in part
to strong holiday spending during the Chinese New Year.
Accounting for 48 percent of China's $10.2 trillion economy
last year, the services sector has weathered the growth downturn
better than factories have, partly because it depends less on
foreign demand.
China's economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent in 2014 - the
weakest in 24 years, from 7.7 percent in 2013, even as the
job-creating services sector outperformed the factory sector.
A further slowdown to around 7 percent is expected this
year, even allowing for additional stimulus measures, as a
cooling property market, excess manufacturing capacity and
slowing investment weigh on activity.
Chinese leaders will announce a 2015 growth target at the
opening of the annual session of China's legislature this week.
Late on Saturday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut
interest rates, its third major easing since late November, as
regulators show signs of intensifying concern over lacklustre
data since the fourth quarter and growing deflationary
pressures.
The PBOC had already cut interest rates in November and
reduced the reserve requirement (RRR) - the ratio of cash that
banks must set aside as reserves - earlier in February, the
first such reduction in over two years.
Economists expect more reductions in interest rates and RRR
over the coming quarters.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)