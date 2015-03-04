BEIJING, March 4 Activity in China's services
sector grew modestly in February as new orders rose at their
quickest pace in three months, a private survey showed just a
few days after the central bank cut interest rates to stimulate
the world's second-largest economy.
The HSBC/Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI)
picked up to 52.0 last month from January's 51.8 and remained
above the 50-point level that separates contraction from growth
in activity on a monthly basis.
A sub-index for new orders rose to 52.2 in February from
51.2 in January and the sub-index measuring new business also
rose.
Official surveys showed on Sunday that growth in the
services sector picked up to 53.9 last month from January's
53.7, which the National Bureau of Statistics attributed in part
to strong holiday spending during the Lunar New Year holidays.
China's economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent in 2014 - the
weakest in 24 years, from 7.7 percent in 2013, even as the
job-creating services sector outperformed the factory sector.
A further slowdown to around 7 percent is expected this
year, even allowing for additional stimulus measures, as a
cooling property market, excess manufacturing capacity and
slowing investment weigh on activity.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)