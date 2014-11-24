(Corrects release date for October lending data to Nov. 14,
from 'last week', in the 7th paragraph)
By Engen Tham and Jake Spring
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Nov 24 A bid by China to rein
in its "shadow banking" activity is producing results, thanks to
slowing economic growth and tighter regulation.
But some success for a policy drive to curb risky lending is
not all good news for Beijing, as smaller companies may face
even bigger struggles to find funding. A cut in interest rates,
announced by Beijing on Friday, is unlikely to help them much.
Shadow banking includes off-balance-sheet forms of bank
finance plus lending by non-traditional institutions, all of
which is less regulated than formal lending and thus considered
riskier.
At the end of 2013, China had the world's third-largest
shadow banking sector, according to the Financial Stability
Board, a task force set up by the G20 economies. It estimated
that Chinese assets of "other financial intermediaries" than
traditional ones were then just under $3 trillion.
In the three months ended Sept. 30, the shadow banking
portion of what China calls total social financing - a broad
measure of liquidity in the economy - contracted for the first
time on a quarterly basis since the 2008/09 financial crisis.
Loans extended by trust companies fell by roughly 100
billion yuan ($16.33 billion). Bankers' acceptances, a
short-term method of financing regularly used by manufacturers,
dropped 668.3 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations
based on central bank data.
October lending data, released on Nov. 14, showed further
contractions in these types of shadow banking.
Bankers' acceptances and trust loans "fall into categories
that have been squeezed by tightening regulations in the last
few months, so it's an ongoing trend," said Donna Kwok, an
economist at UBS in Hong Kong.
Trusts have grown more risk averse as regulations tighten,
hampering growth. Rules issued in April by the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) hold officers personally
accountable for irresponsible lending and requires shareholders
to inject capital and liquidity when necessary.
CHANGED REGULATIONS
Cissy Sun, a risk manager at Anxin Trust Co Ltd,
said the industry has been hit by regulations prohibiting trusts
from using pooled funding. Previously, funds a trust collected
from investors buying different products were packaged into
loans for a property developer or other borrower.
Trust companies have cut investment in property as its
profitability has fallen, she said. China's house prices
suffered their biggest annual decline in nearly four years in
October.
Making loans to sectors other than real estate will be
slowed by the need to learn a different set of industry
regulations, Sun said.
Bankers' acceptances have contracted as a result of the
manufacturing slowdown and tighter regulations.
China's factory output growth hit a six-year low in August,
rebounding only slightly since then. In half-year reports,
Chinese banks said non-performing loans for manufacturing
increased.
SMALL IS NOT BEAUTIFUL
Lending to small and medium-sized manufacturers has been
tightened due to worries about defaults, according to a banker
who oversees issuance of acceptance notes for a big Chinese
bank.
Bankers acceptances used to be short-term tools for
commercial banks to shore up deposits to meet targets. But in
2011, China's banking regulator changed accounting rules, so
cash collected via acceptances could no longer boost deposits.
As a result, acceptances fell from favour, according to
bankers.
For Beijing, curbing risky forms of lending might undercut a
stated goal of expanding lending to small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs).
Major banks often avoid lending to smaller companies,
preferring to have state-owned enterprises as borrowers.
However, the government recognizes that innovative SMEs will
be drivers of the economy and a primary source for job growth in
the future.
"We can't just say 'no' to shadow banks, because to some
extent, they satisfy some financing demands of a diversified
economy," the Xinhua news agency quoted Hu Xiaolian, a central
bank vice governor, as saying in September.
(1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)