MEDIA LINK-China eases yuan outflow controls -South China Morning Post
HONG KONG, April 19 Source link: http://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/2088772/china-eases-yuan-outflow-controls-sign-recovered-confidence
HONG KONG, April 19 Source link: http://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/2088772/china-eases-yuan-outflow-controls-sign-recovered-confidence
HONG KONG, April 19 China Minsheng Banking Corp said it has notified police that the head of one of its branches is suspected of illegal conduct - a statement which follows local media reports of missing money from wealth management products.