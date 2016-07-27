HONG KONG, July 27 Shadow banking activity in
China has expanded further and now accounts for nearly a third
of the total banking sector assets, raising financial risks in
the world's second-largest economy, rating agency Moody's
Investor Service said on Wednesday.
Shadow banking assets in China increased by 30 percent last
year, reaching almost 54 trillion yuan ($8.10 trillion),
according to Moody's estimates.
That is equivalent to about 78 percent of China's total
economic output and 27.6 percent of its banking assets.
In 2011, shadow banking products accounted for 17.2 percent
of total banking assets, and the share grew to 24.3 percent in
2014.
China's crackdown on risky practices in the thinly regulated
shadow banking system has taken on fresh urgency amid a growing
number of corporate defaults, and as policymakers appear worried
about the risks of relying on too much debt-fuelled stimulus.
Despite this, shadow banking's share in bank loans and total
bank assets has expanded rapidly, as sectors and firms reeling
from overcapacity and poor credit profiles turn to other
sources of funding, and investors hunt for higher yields.
"The rise in overall leverage and further expansion of
shadow banking activity are pushing up financial risks," said
the Moody's report, adding the growth highlights "spillover
risks" to the financial system due to its interconnectedness.
Years of breakneck growth for China's top insurers have been
partly fuelled by a splurge on shadow banking-linked products
that could punch multi-billion-dollar holes in their balance
sheets, a Reuters analysis showed.
Mid-tier Chinese banks are also increasingly using complex
instruments to make new loans and restructure existing loans
that are then shown as low-risk investments on balance sheets,
masking the scale and risks of the slowing economy.
The takeover tussle embroiling top Chinese developer China
Vanke has also showed how local banks are increasingly
exposed to highly volatile domestic stock markets through shadow
lending products.
"The increasing size of the shadow banking system means that
during a disorderly contraction, banks could have difficulty
replacing shadow banking credit, leaving borrowers who rely on
such financing at risk of a credit crunch," Moody's said.
($1 = 6.6693 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)