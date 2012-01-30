SHANGHAI Jan 30 China's economic planning
agency unveiled broad plans to make Shanghai the global trading
centre for yuan trading, clearing and pricing by 2015.
The following is a list of key points from the plan.
- Form a multi-layer financial market system with joint
participation by domestic and foreign investors, and relatively
strong functions in trading, pricing and information delivery.
- Gradually form a center for yuan cross-border investment
and financing, a center for setting benchmark pricing for yuan
products, a center for pricing commodities as well as a center
for financial information.
- Gradually form centers for yuan product innovation, yuan
asset management, and shipping and financial services.
- Form a modern financial infrastructure, and a clearing
center for yuan cross-border settlement and payment.
- Gradually create an international financial talent pool.
- Develop a regulatory system in financial taxation,
accounting, credit and supervision to support the operation of
an international financial center.
- Further strengthen the blue-chip market, attract IPOs of
mature, quality companies and widen listing resources; promote
the Shanghai stock exchange to become a first-class bourse in
the Asia-Pacific region, and with relatively strong
international impact.
- Broaden and deepen the yuan forex market. Promote yuan
trading with currencies in emerging markets.
- Explore the feasibility of establishing an insurance
exchange.
- Gradually build Shanghai into a national center for loan
transference and transactions.
- Support listings of cross-border ETFs and ETF products
based on international indexes and bonds.
- Launch a pilot scheme for REITs, mortgage-backed
securities, and auto-loan-backed securities.
- Study, explore and, when the time is right, roll out
financial derivative products based on currency rates, interest
rates, stocks and bonds as well as gold ETFs.
- Support overseas listings of qualified Shanghai-based
financial institutions.
- Allow more foreign institutions to issue yuan bonds in
China.
- Support the expansion of QFII quotas and investments.
- Explore reforms to allow foreign investors to invest in
China's futures market and financial derivative markets.
- Gradually expand the number of the investment options for
foreign financial institutions participating in the forex
market.
- Explore ways to allow foreign individual investors to
invest in the domestic financial markets.
