* To make daily yuan fixing benchmark for all markets by
2015
* Aims to set Shibor as yuan credit benchmark
* Seen as message on offshore yuan influence on onshore
market
* Some analysts think parts of plan ambitious
(Recasts, adds detail)
By Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Jan 30 China laid out more
specific plans to turn Shanghai into a global financial centre
by 2020, listing a series of targets for the next three years to
make the city a hub for yuan trading.
The plan for Shanghai's financial innovations through 2015
included establishing the central bank's daily yuan fixing and
the government-backed money rate as benchmarks in onshore and
offshore markets.
It also aims to more than double the non-forex financial
annual market trading volume to 1,000 trillion yuan ($158
trillion) by 2015.
The plans were published jointly on Monday by the country's
economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform
Commission, and the Shanghai government as part of broader
efforts to make the city a financial centre like London or New
York.
But certain aspects were ambitious, some analysts said.
"This anticipated pace of development looks a bit quick to
me," said Frances Cheung, a strategist at Credit Agricole in
Hong Kong.
She cited the plan to make the government-backed Shanghai
Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor) the benchmark for yuan credit
everywhere, which to succeed would have to replace the seven-day
repurchase rate, the current benchmark.
"Shibor is not even a very well established benchmark
onshore," Cheung said.
The 2015 plan would make the daily yuan mid-point published
by the central bank in the onshore yuan market serve as the
benchmark for both domestic and foreign yuan trading markets.
Currency traders interpreted the statement partly as a
message from Beijing that the yuan's movements, which have
increasingly been influenced by the offshore market over the
past few months, should be decided by the government.
"There have been recent developments that have put Hong
Kong's offshore market in the spotlight from time to time, such
as its pricing of the yuan quite differently from the onshore
market," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai.
"In this sense, the NDRC statement is published at a
sensitive time and means the government once again wants to
emphasise that it has the final say in the value of the yuan."
Analysts said the NDRC's plan gave no fresh insight into how
quickly China would liberalise its capital account, a crucial
step in Shanghai's attempt to become a global money hub.
Many analysts have assumed that the plan for turning
Shanghai into a global financial centre, laid out by the State
Council, the country's cabinet, in 2009, is also a rough
timeline for liberalising the tightly controlled currency.
Other aspects of the plan were more vague. It called for a
multi-layer financial market system involving both domestic and
foreign investors with relatively strong functions in trading,
pricing and information delivery.
It would include gradually forming centres for yuan product
innovation, asset management, shipping and financial services.
However, analysts did not see the plan as aimed at reducing
the influence of Hong Kong as the main offshore yuan centre,
largely because Beijing has promoted the territory's role in
offshore trading of the currency.
China has taken a series of measures over the past two years
to invigorate the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a
longer-term plan to promote the use of the yuan overseas and
ultimately make it a fully-convertible and international reserve
currency along with the U.S. dollar.
"Promoting Shanghai as an onshore yuan centre complements
Hong Kong's growing role as an offshore yuan center, and should
help to strengthen the circle of onshore-offshore yuan flows
underpinning the yuan trade settlement process," said Donna H J
Kwok, economist at HSBC in Hong Kong.
Earlier this month, Britain said it was teaming up with its
former colony to secure London a top spot as an offshore trading
centre for the yuan.
China will also encourage overseas companies to sell
yuan-denominated shares in its domestic stock markets, but the
plan did not give a detailed timetable.
Authorities have been discussing launching a so-called
"international board" on the Shanghai stock exchange for listing
foreign companies' shares, seen as a centrepiece for the 2020
goal, but the city's mayor said this month that the time was not
currently right for its launch.
Shanghai will explore M&A opportunities involving overseas
stock exchanges to increase its global clout, the NDRC's plan
said without elaborating.
(Additional reporting by Zhou Xin in Beijing, Saikat Chatterjee
in Hong Kong and Lu Jianxin in Shanghai; Editing by Jason Subler
and Neil Fullick)