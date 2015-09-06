By Brenda Goh and Koh Gui Qing
XUZHOU, China, Sept 7 Two years after China
unveiled a sweeping plan to rebuild Silk Road trade links with
Europe and Asia, machinery maker XCMG Group has opened a factory
in Uzbekistan, sent 300 staff abroad and set ambitious goals to
grow overseas.
XCMG's foreign venture piggybacks on China's bold scheme to
extend its global influence through financing infrastructure
projects in 65 nations that are home to two-thirds of humanity,
and at the same time win new markets for companies weighed down
by profit-crushing overcapacity at home.
"This is China's grand strategy," said Hanson Liu, assistant
president at Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group,
which aims to grow overseas income from 15 percent of total
revenue in 2014 to more than 30 percent in the next five years.
"It's like how a person in a village has gotten rich and
wants to fix roads, build power points, street lamps for the
neighbourhood."
Stretching from Hungary to Indonesia, Beijing estimates its
much-hyped "One Belt, One Road" initiative will add a $2.5
trillion to China's trade in the next decade, more than the
value of its exports in 2013 - when it was the world's top
exporter.
While it is too early to assess whether that lofty goal will
be realised, the drive offshore is already proving a boon for
firms like XCMG, whose listed unit, XCMG Construction Machinery
, has posted three years of declining sales.
"Our company, from top to bottom, is focused on this," said
Liu in an interview at XCMG's campus in Xuzhou, an industrial
city in coastal Jiangsu province where the government-owned
firm, one of China's biggest heavy machinery makers, is the
largest employer.
CRIPPLING OVERCAPACITY
After years of breakneck growth, the extent of China's
overcapacity problem is becoming clear as waning domestic demand
and efforts to re-tool the economy slows growth to a pace dubbed
by President Xi Jinping as the "new normal".
That has exposed supply gluts that are especially glaring in
the steel, coal and cement sectors, where factories have the
capacity to produce up to 30 percent more than current demand,
official data showed.
"One Belt, One Road" - the name comes from abbreviating the
two planks of the scheme, the "Silk Road Economic Belt" and the
"21st Century Maritime Silk Road" - aims to carve out new
markets for goods that China makes too much of.
There is evidence, from companies and data, that some effect
is already being felt.
Auditing firm PWC estimates that more than $250 billion
worth of projects, from railways to power plants, have been
contracted since "One Belt, One Road" was announced in 2013.
Buoyed with a $50 billion credit line from the Bank of China
for such projects, China's largest cement maker, Anhui
Conch, is building at least six cement plants in
Indonesia, Vietnam and Laos, according to its website.
Steel firms have also said that they are looking to ramp up
foreign acquisitions to move capacity to regions such as
Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.
In Shijiazhuang, the capital city of Hebei province, which
surrounds Beijing and is China's biggest steel producer, steel
exports spiked almost 50 percent to 36.5 billion yuan in the
first seven months this year.
The number of Chinese workers employed abroad by Chinese
firms shot up by 18 percent to 1 million last year, having crept
up by just 4 percent in 2013, commerce ministry data showed.
FANTASY ROAD?
But while firms like XCMG, which were already active
overseas, are finding "One Belt, One Road" hits a sweet spot,
others are struggling to gain a foothold.
Eight steel mills in Hebei who spoke to Reuters said the
scheme was not increasing demand enough to solve their biggest
problem, low prices caused by excess supply.
"There has been a little impact from 'One Belt, One Road',
but it is not evident," said a manager at one steel mill. "The
market involved is too big, and now it's more just a concept."
The infrastructure drive also risks running counter to
another of Beijing's policy goals, reforming China's state-run
giants - the very firms expected to win the bulk of "One Belt,
One Road" deals struck between governments, according to a
manager at another steel mill in Hebei.
Local brokerages estimate that up to 1.5 trillion yuan
($235 billion) in state funding has been committed to the
initiative so far in investments, grants and loans, some of
which will be dispersed through Beijing's new policy lender, the
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
That's about a 20th of the stimulus spending unleashed by
Beijing in response to the global financial crisis, said Brian
Jackson, a senior economist at IHS, adding it was "a bit of
fantasy" to believe the scheme could be a panacea for China's
deep structural problems of overcapacity - created in part by
that earlier splurge.
Still, executives like Zhou Junjia, a sales manager with
Baifeng Iron and Steel Corporation, say any kind of help is
welcome as they look to break out of their crowded home market.
"We don't mind whether it is 'One Belt, One Road' or
something else," he said. "As long as it gives us more export
opportunities."
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional Reporting by Fang Yan, David Stanway in BEIJING and
SHANGHAI and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)