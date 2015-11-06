(Repeats to add additional reporting credit)
* China has been multinationals' growth driver as West
stagnated
* Now slowing growth in China prompting strategic rethink
* Weak China demand blamed for MNCs' soft sales, cut
forecasts
* MNCs now switching to development to cater to Chinese
consumer
* Some areas such as healthcare still growing strongly
By Adam Jourdan and John Miller
SHANGHAI/ZURICH, Nov 6 A slowdown in China is
forcing multinational companies to treat the world's
second-biggest economy more like a developed market, turning
away from a headlong dash for growth to focus on premium
businesses, or improving productivity by investing in staff.
As the main driver of global growth for much of the past
decade, China has been a godsend to big international firms
looking to boost profits as economies elsewhere struggled.
Now, though, Beijing is attempting to rebalance its economy
to a more sustainable rate of expansion dubbed the "new normal"
by President Xi Jinping, and with growth at its slowest in a
generation, the current quarter has seen a slew of companies
citing China as a reason for underwhelming earnings.
"We've entered the new phase, a new normal with slower
growth, and that changes the business dynamic, and it changes
the outlook," said John Lawler, Ford China CEO, at a
recent conference for U.S. businesses in Shanghai.
In recent weeks, weakness in Chinese demand has been blamed
for soft sales and trimmed forecasts from companies ranging from
luxury fashion retailer Burberry and KFC owner Yum
Brands to U.S. computer hardware and consulting firm IBM
and Japanese robot maker Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Economic data released in October also showed export growth
slowing sharply in Japan, while South Korean exports fell - both
blamed on the slowdown in their giant neighbour.
Companies in sectors such as construction and mining have
felt the biggest pinch. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar
has outlined plans to slash capital spending and cut
about 10,000 jobs, while industrial conglomerate United
Technologies Corp said its business in China could drop
as much as 15 percent next year.
LONG-TERM SHIFT
And the days of double-digit growth that had foreign
companies scrambling to enter China in the first decade of the
millennium may not be coming back. President Xi said on Tuesday
growth would remain around the 7 percent level for the next five
years.
As Beijing tries to steer the economy away from the export
and investment-led growth model that fuelled China's rise,
companies are having to re-evaluate their strategy.
"Generally, it has probably moved from 'go, go, go, growth,
growth, growth,' to 'things are getting complicated'," said
Abinta Malik, general manger for Gap Inc in Greater
China, when asked at the Shanghai conference how the message
from head office had changed.
In response, some firms are investing more in development to
cater to Chinese consumers' growing sophistication.
"We have reformulated our products, we have invested in
innovation and renovation very much like we do in Europe,"
Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told reporters
after the world's biggest packaged food firm warned in
mid-October it would miss its long-term growth target this year.
China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that Beijing's
policymakers estimated consumption in China's vast market was
still only half its capacity. The problem is that consumers are
not yet picking up the slack from falling industrial demand.
"The rapidly rising consumer spending has yet to offset the
decline in traditional industrial investments," said Ulrich
Spiesshofer, chief executive of Swiss engineering group ABB
, after reporting a fall in net profit and revenues for
the third quarter last week.
FINDING GROWTH
Healthcare is one promising area to target as the Chinese
consumer grows older, richer and better informed.
"The underlying fundamentals haven't changed," General
Electric Co. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein said
in October of GE's healthcare technology business.
"There is still 1.5 billion people. They're still building
hospitals. The private market in China has grown 15 percent to
20 percent a quarter."
Drugmaker Roche, which bucked the trend by
increasing third-quarter sales in China, said the market for its
mainstay cancer drugs was growing strongly, offsetting
struggling sales for older products facing generic competition.
"What we're really seeing is our strategic products that are
just beginning to really find their way to patients in China are
growing very well, double-digit growth overall," said Dan O'Day,
Roche's pharmaceuticals chief.
Flatlining car sales have prompted global car makers such as
BMW to intensify training programmes, teaching dealers
who have previously derived the bulk of their income from
selling new cars how to maximise revenue from auto financing,
repairs and insurance.
Services have been one of the few recent economic bright
spots, with a private sector survey on Wednesday showing the
fastest pace of expansion in three months.
ABB's Spiesshofer said the company had opened a new service
centre to supply spare parts, maintenance and consulting
services for oil and gas, chemical, utility, metals, transport
and infrastructure sectors.
"Historically, customers have not yet taken out the service
offering as strongly," he said. "We are pushing that very hard."
