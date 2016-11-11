BEIJING Nov 11 China's outstanding total social financing was 152.4 trillion yuan ($22.36 trillion) at the end of October, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

China's foreign exchange deposits were at $682.2 billion at the end of October, compared with $665.2 billion a month ago, it added.

($1 = 6.8145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)