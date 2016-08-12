BEIJING Aug 12 China's outstanding total social financing was 148.38 trillion yuan ($22.33 trillion) at the end of July, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

That included local-currency loans of 100.69 trillion yuan for the real economy, which was up 13.6 percent year-on-year, and foreign-currency loans equivalent to 2.66 trillion yuan, which were down 23.7 percent, the central bank said.

China's total social financing in July was 487.9 billion yuan, down 263.2 billion yuan from a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 6.6438 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)